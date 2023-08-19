Ebonyi tribunal reserves judgement in petition challenging Gov Nwifuru’s election

The Ebonyi State governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Abuja on Saturday reserved judgement in the petition challenging Governor Francis Nwifuru’s victory in the March 18 election in the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on March 20 declared Nwifuru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the election having polled 199,131 votes to defeat the duo of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Ifeanyi Odii, and that of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof. Benard Odoh.

Odii and Odoh garnered 80,191 votes and 52,189 votes respectively in the exercise.

The PDP and APGA candidates are challenging the outcome of the election over alleged widespread irregularities and non-compliance with the electoral in the conduct of the election by INEC.

They also alleged that the governor was not a bonafide member of the APC at the time of the election.

The panel reserved judgement in the petition after all the parties adopted their written addresses.

