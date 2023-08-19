Politics
Ebonyi tribunal reserves judgement in petition challenging Gov Nwifuru’s election
The Ebonyi State governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Abuja on Saturday reserved judgement in the petition challenging Governor Francis Nwifuru’s victory in the March 18 election in the state.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on March 20 declared Nwifuru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the election having polled 199,131 votes to defeat the duo of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Ifeanyi Odii, and that of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof. Benard Odoh.
Odii and Odoh garnered 80,191 votes and 52,189 votes respectively in the exercise.
READ ALSO: Tribunal: Ebonyi PDP alleges APC is attacking its members
The PDP and APGA candidates are challenging the outcome of the election over alleged widespread irregularities and non-compliance with the electoral in the conduct of the election by INEC.
They also alleged that the governor was not a bonafide member of the APC at the time of the election.
The panel reserved judgement in the petition after all the parties adopted their written addresses.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...
FEATURE: Outbreak of killer disease, diphtheria. What you should know
In recent time, diphtheria disease has become a matter of concern among the Nigerian populace. Its fast rising popularity has...
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...