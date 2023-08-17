Politics
PDP candidate closes case in petition challenging Gov Sule’s victory in Nasarawa
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Nasarawa State, David Emmanuel Ombugadu, and his party on Thursday closed their case in the petition challenging Governor Abdullahi Sule’s victory in the March 18 election in the state.
The petitioners are challenging the outcome of the election, citing widespread irregularities and non-compliance with the Electoral Act in the conduct of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Ombugadu closed his case after presenting his last star witness, Ayiwulu Baba-Ayiwulu, the PDP collation agent during the election in the state.
READ ALSO: PDP kicks as Governor Sule is declared re-elected in Nasarawa
Baba-Ayiwulu tendered some documents which were marked as exhibits and admitted by the tribunal.
In total, the PDP candidate called 22 witnesses who testified that the election was manipulated in many units, wards, and local government areas in favour of Sule, who was the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the poll.
The petitioner’s counsel, Samuel Jubril-Okutepa (SAN), announced the closure of his case following the presentation of the last witness.
The tribunal adjourned the hearing till Friday for INEC to open its defence on the petition.
