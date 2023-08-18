Osun APC, Governor Adeleke in war of words over distribution of palliatives

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused state governor Ademola Adeleke of refusing to distribute bags of rice that the federal government had provided as a palliative to ease the effects of the removal of fuel subsidies on the populace.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday, by APC state Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal.

According to the APC, Adeleke got the consignment from the FG twelve days prior to Thursday, and by delaying to reveal or disperse the items, Adeleke was playing a risky game.

The party added that five caravan loads of food and other donations from the FG were sent to Osun as the state’s share of the populace’s consolation prizes to lessen the impact of the elimination of fuel subsidies.

Lawal said, “I can’t fathom the reason why Governor Adeleke is finding it difficult to announce the arrival of the federal government palliatives to the state and also why it has been pretty difficult to distribute same.

“Is Governor Adeleke waiting for the people of the state to die of hunger before he deems it fit to make the palliatives available to serve its purpose at the right time?

“All genuine stakeholders in the Osun State project should plead with Adeleke to release the rice palliatives sent to the state by the Federal Government to get to the needy on time as the purpose for sending it down is not to be locked up in a hidden warehouse in the state.

“The diversion of the rice palliatives by the state government as it is being touted by some concerned discerning minds in the state would have a debilitating effect on the image of the reigning state government.

“Again, if the news spreading like a wild fire across the state that Adeleke is trying to play a fast one on the palliatives from Abuja by inscribing ‘Imole De Rice’ on it is anything to go by, it shall be resisted by all legal means.”

But in response, the state government called the APC’s assertion propaganda and claimed the last batch of the palliatives was still anticipated before distribution would start in a statement signed by the commissioner for information and public engagement, Mr. Kolapo Alimi.

Alimi advised people to ignore the APC’s accusations about purported hoarding of the commodities while assuring them that the Ademola Adeleke administration would not deny them of the palliatives.

“Federal government approved a total of three thousand bags of rice palliatives to Osun state. Six hundred bags were loaded per each truck and disbursed through four trailers: making two thousand and four hundred received so far. Out of the five trailers of bags of rice palliative to the state, we are waiting for the completion of the palliative supply before the announcement and distribution.

“Cushioning the effect of the subsidy is a necessity, our government will not withhold what belongs to the citizenry from them. The rice palliatives will be distributed as soon as the last tranche comes into the state by today or tomorrow.

“We assure the good people of Osun that the government of Ademola Adeleke will not deny them of the rice palliatives, and we urge all to disregard the propaganda of the APC.

This government is a responsible one, we are not hoarding the rice palliatives but waiting for the supply to be completed by the agency of the federal government before we commence distribution.

“Osun people know that the Adeleke family even before being elected into office has always shared thousands of bags of rice to the populace during an emergency. Now in Government, this administration can never and will never divert 2hat belongs to the people,” Alimi said.

