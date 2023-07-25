News
Gov Adeleke appoints 30 special advisers in Osun
The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has appointed 30 special advisers in the state.
The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Olawale Rasheed, who confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday in Osogbo, said the governor secured approval from the state House of Assembly for five more advisers in addition to the 25 previously approved by the parliament.
He added that 10 out of the 30 special advisers would be of cabinet ranks.
READ ALSO: Adeleke dissolves Osun House of Assembly
Raheed revealed that special advisers would be sworn in on Wednesday.
Governor Adeleke had on July 19 inaugurated 25 commissioners as members of the State Executive Council after eight months in office.
He also appointed 21 board chairmen the following day.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Outbreak of killer disease, diphtheria. What you should know
In recent time, diphtheria disease has become a matter of concern among the Nigerian populace. Its fast rising popularity has...
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...