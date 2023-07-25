Gov Adeleke appoints 30 special advisers in Osun

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has appointed 30 special advisers in the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Olawale Rasheed, who confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday in Osogbo, said the governor secured approval from the state House of Assembly for five more advisers in addition to the 25 previously approved by the parliament.

He added that 10 out of the 30 special advisers would be of cabinet ranks.

Raheed revealed that special advisers would be sworn in on Wednesday.

Governor Adeleke had on July 19 inaugurated 25 commissioners as members of the State Executive Council after eight months in office.

He also appointed 21 board chairmen the following day.

