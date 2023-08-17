Nigerian govt begins documentation for ministers-designate Saturday

The Federal Government will begin the documentation of new ministers on Saturday.

The Permanent Secretary, General Services, Office of the Secretary to the Federation, Nnamdi Mbaeri, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the exercise would end on Sunday.

President Bola Tinubu assigned portfolios to the 45 ministers on Wednesday.

The statement read: “Ministers-designate are to please note that their documentation will take place at the Conference Room, General Services Office, Second Floor, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, August 20.

READ ALSO: Tinubu to inaugurate new ministers Monday

“The following documents are required for documentation;

“Curriculum Vitae; Birth Certificate/Declaration of Age and Two passport photographs.

“Each minister-designate is to provide the names of their three guests during the documentation process for access to the venue. ”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now