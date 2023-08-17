‘Pains caused by fuel subsidy removal are for a better tomorrow,’ Tinubu assures Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday assured Nigerians of a better future despite the present challenges occasioned by the removal of the petrol subsidy.

The president gave the assurance at the public presentation of “Brutally Frank,” an autobiography of the convener of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark, in Abuja.

Tinubu, who was represented at the event by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, likened the challenges caused by the removal of the fuel subsidy to the pains of childbirth.

He stressed that such pains are necessary for the birth of a new nation.

The president assured that the government had started to put in place palliatives to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal on citizens.

He said: “These pains are pains of birth, the birth of a new nation. And that if you want to celebrate a child, a baby, then the mother must go through some pain. But at the end of the day, there is joy. There is merriment when the baby arrives. And we will certainly be there.

“Solutions to problems can never be as instant as coffee. But we must certainly be there.

“I know the removal of fuel subsidy has created some things. And that is why palliatives are being put in place; 100 trucks of fertilizers have been sent to the states.

“100 trucks of grains have been sent and more are coming and more buses are also coming.

“We can endure this for a moment. What we’re going through today is for a better tomorrow. Nations are great because citizens have hope. They have hope that tomorrow will be better than today.”

