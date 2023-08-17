Gov Oyebanji appoints new Head of Service in Ekiti

The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has appointed Mr. Sunday Komolafe as the new Head of Service in the state.

He takes over from Bamidele Agbede who is expected to proceed on retirement on Friday having attained the mandatory 35 years in the service.

The Special Adviser on Media to the Governor, Olayinka Oyebode, who confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday, said the appointment would take effect from Monday.

Until his new appointment, Komolafe was the Permanent Secretary in the state’s Ministry of Works and Transportation

The statement read: “The governor wishes Mr. Bmidele Agbede success in his future endeavours.

“Mr. Sunday Komolafe, the new HoS holds a Second Class Upper degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Ibadan. He is a chartered and registered Engineer with the Council of Registered Engineers of Nigeria and a corporate member, Nigerian Society of Engineers.

“He started his civil service career with the then Ondo State Civil Service in July 1989. He joined the Ekiti State Civil Service in 1996 upon the creation of the state. He served as General Manager of the State Electricity Board between 2002 and 2014.

“Komolafe, who hails from Omuo Ekiti, Ekiti East Local Government area, was appointed Permanent Secretary in 2014. Prior to his appointment as HoS, he had served as PS in several ministries including the Ministry of Infrastructure and Public Utilities (2014 – 2016); Office of the Deputy Governor (2016 – 2020); Ministry of Local Government Affairs (2020 – 2022); and Ministry of Works and Transportation (2022 – present).”

