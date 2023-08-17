Ex-Kaduna speaker, Zailani confident APC will rule Nigeria for 60 years

The former Speaker of Kaduna State House of Assembly, Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani, boasted on Thursday that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would rule Nigeria for 60 years.

Zailani stated this when he led a delegation of former members of the House of Representatives to visit the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

This is not the first time a prominent member of a ruling party would publicly expressed confidence on their capability to retain power for many years.

The former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the late Vincent Ogbulafor, had on December 19, 2008, predicted that the party would rule the country for 60 years because of its good policies and programmes.

He made the remark during the administration of late former President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, who had been in office for just 19 months at the time.

On his part, the former speaker declared that with the former Kano State governor as chairman, APC has the right leadership that would guarantee success in future elections.

Zailani said: “We have no doubt in our mind that you (Ganduje) will lead this party to continuously forming government in the Federal Republic of Nigeria, for more than 60 years.

“We know you can do it and we have absolute confidence that you can do it. As you can see, we are representing the country because all the six geopolitical zones are adequately represented here.

“We may not be in the House of Representatives now. But we want to tell you that all of us have the energy, the vision and the interest of the party at heart, so we are offering ourselves for any party assignments.

“With this, we know from one of us, you may have a special place for either the legislators or former members of our forum because we saw what you have done with one of our members who was your immediate past commissioner for finance.

“We want you to do more by possibly picking one of our ladies to work within the APC. We will continue to pray for you to show our solidarity and our support.”

