Speaker Abbas reshuffles Reps committees’ make-up, announces new Chairmen

Following the nomination of Kebbi State lawmaker Yusuf Sununu to the position of minister, Tajudeen Abbas, speaker of the House of Representatives, has changed the chairpersons of various committees.

Sununu was appointed as the nation’s state minister of education on Wednesday by President Bola Tinubu.

The members of the green chamber’s 134 standing committees were named by Abbas on July 27.

The speaker changed the chairs of the committees as a result of Sununu’s appointment on Thursday.

“Following the nomination of some members of the 10th House of Representatives as Hon Ministers by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and void in the leadership of some standing committees of the House, it is my pleasure to announce the appointment of the following lawmakers to fill up the vacant positions,” Abbas said.

He added that the appointments “shall take immediate effect, while the legislative record shall be updated upon resumption of the House from recess”.

Dennis Idahosa, lawmaker from Edo state, will replace Yusuf Sununu as chairman of the committee on healthcare services.

Idahosa will be replaced as the chairman of the electronic and digital banking committee by Akwa Ibom lawmaker Emmanuel Ukpong-Udo.

Emmanuel Ukpong-Udo was replaced as chairman of the institutional reforms committee by Borno politician Bukar Talba.

Mamudu Abdullahi, a legislator from Niger state, is replaced as chair of the house committee on the army by Pascal Agbodike, a member from Anambra state, who formerly chaired the hydrological services committee.

