Suspect in Ekiti monarch killings remanded in custody

A Magistrate’s Court in Ekiti State, Nigeria, has ordered the pre-trial detention of a 25-year-old man, Babuga Lede, for his alleged involvement in the murders of two traditional rulers.

The Elesun of Esun Ekiti, Oba David Ogunsakin, and the Olumojo of Imojo Ekiti, Oba Samuel Olusola, were killed on January 29th along Oke Ako-Irele Road by unknown gunmen.

The police prosecutor, Yomi Osuolale, presented the case against Lede, accusing him of “conspiracy to kidnap, attempt to murder and murder” of the two monarchs. Osuolale further alleged that Lede also attempted to kidnap a third traditional ruler, the Alara of Ara (Ikole), Oba Sunday Fatoba, along with his driver, Bamidele Ibikunle Joseph.

Osuolale said, “The defendant is reasonably suspected to have committed an offence of conspiracy to kidnap, attempt to murder and murder of Oba David Babatunde Ogunsakin and Oba Samuel Olatunde Ishola.

“The defendant also attempted to kidnap Oba Samuel Adebayo Fatoba and Bamidele Ibikunle Joseph (driver).

“The offence is punishable under sections 280, 241 and 234 of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State 2021, within Ekiti Magisterial District on the 29th day of January 2024.”

READ ALSO:Oyebanji vows to get abductors of rescued Ekiti pupils, teachers

The magistrate, Olubunmi Bamidele, ordered the remand of the defendant at the Ado Ekiti Correctional Custody pending legal advice from the DPP, citing “probable cause.”

This decision means Lede will remain in custody until his trial begins or he is granted bail by a higher court.

The magistrate adjourned the case till April 24, for hearing.

The killings of the monarchs sent shockwaves through Ekiti State and Nigeria as a whole. Traditional rulers are highly respected figures in Nigerian society, and attacks against them are seen as a serious threat to stability.

The details surrounding Lede’s alleged involvement and the motive for the attacks remain unclear at this stage. Police are likely still investigating the case, and further information may be revealed during the court proceedings.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now