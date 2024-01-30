Police arrests five suspected kidnappers hours after killing of monarchs in Ekiti

Police operatives in Ekiti have arrested five suspected kidnappers in connection with the killing of two traditional rulers in the state.

The monarchs – Elesun of Esun-Ekiti, Oba David Ogunsakin, and Onimojo of Omojola-Ekiti, Oba Olatunde Olusola – were killed by armed men between Oke-Ako and Ipao-Ekiti in Ajoni local government area of the state on Monday night.

The traditional rulers were returning from a security meeting in Irele-Ekiti when the hoodlums waylaid them.

The third monarch, Alara of Ara-Ekiti in Ikole LGA escaped when the armed men accosted them and attempted to forcefully take them away.

The spokesman for the state police command, Sunday Abutu, told journalists on Tuesday in Ado Ekiti that the suspects were arrested in a forest in the state.

He, however, said it is still unknown if the kidnappers were connected to the killing of the traditional rulers.

Abutu said: “In a bid to flush out criminal elements, especially kidnappers out of the state, a combined team of the police, NSCDC, Amotekun, OPC, and local hunters embarked on a bush combing operation through Oke-Osun, Ikere/Igbo-Okah, to the thick forest around Iju/Ikere boundary.

“During the operation, five suspected kidnappers – Usman Jelili, Mohammed Bande, Abubakar Aliu, Isah Abdulahi, and Suleiman Abdulahi, were arrested.

“During interrogation, the suspects claimed to be herdsmen but it was later discovered that none of them had cattle and no cattle was found with them in the forest where they were arrested.

“The following items were found with them in the forest – two motorcycles, one cutlass, one jack knife/ dagger, and four mobile phones.”

