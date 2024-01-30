NADDC DG, Osanipin, condemns killing of monarchs, kidnap of pupils in Ekiti

The Director-General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Oluwemimo Joseph Osanipin, on Tuesday condemned the killing of two monarchs by suspected kidnappers in Ekiti State.

The monarchs – Elesun of Esun-Ekiti, Oba David Ogunsakin, and Onimojo of Omojola-Ekiti, Oba Olatunde Olusola – were killed by armed men between Oke-Ako and Ipao-Ekiti in Ajoni local government area of the state on Monday night.

The traditional rulers were returning from a security meeting in Irele-Ekiti when the hoodlums waylaid them.

The third monarch, Alara of Ara-Ekiti in Ikole LGA escaped when the armed men accosted them and attempted to forcefully take them away.

In a condolence message to the Ekiti State government, the NADDC chief also decried the abduction of six pupils and three teachers of a private school in a state by criminals.

He urged the people of Ekiti to support the government in the efforts to bring the perpetrators of the heinous acts to justice and rid the state of criminality.

The statement read: “ I am deeply shocked and saddened to hear the heinous killing of the traditional rulers, the Onimojo of Imojo Ekiti, Oba Olatunde Samuel Olusola, and the Elesun of Esun Ekiti, Oba David Babatunde Ogunsola, and the abduction of innocent pupils and teacher in Emure, in Ekiti State.

“In this sorrowful time, my heartfelt condolence goes to the Government of Ekiti State, particularly to the families of the deceased Kings and the entire people of Ajoni LCDA and Oye Local Government Area.

“Such nefarious acts of brutality cannot and never be accepted in our land. I wish to commiserate with the State Governor, His Excellency, Biodun Oyabanji, and also implore all citizens of our dear state to give unwavering support to Ekiti State Government for swift actions that will bring the perpetrators to justice.

