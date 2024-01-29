Suspected kidnappers kill two monarchs in Ekiti

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Monday evening shot two traditional rulers in Ekiti State.

The monarchs – Elesun of Esun-Ekiti, Oba David Ogunsakin, and Onimojo of Omojola-Ekiti, Oba Olatunde Olusola – were killed between Oke-Ako and Ipao-Ekiti in Ajoni local government area of the state.

The Alara of Ara-Ekiti in Ikole LGA escaped when the armed men accosted them and attempted to forcefully take them away.

The trio were returning from a security meeting in Irele-Ekiti when the hoodlums waylaid them.

The spokesman for the state police command, Sunday Abutu, confirmed the killing to journalists in Ado-Ekiti.

He, however, said details of the incident were still sketchy.

Abutu said the command’s tactical and intelligence teams had been deployed to the scene of the incident.

