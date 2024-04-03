Police raid kidnappers’ den, arrest 3 in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested three suspected kidnappers in the Ijanikin area of the state.

The Zonal Public Relations Officer, Umma Ayuba, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

She gave the names of the suspects as Samuel Kwasi (64), Monday Unachukwu (24) and Freeman Ekpebo (23).

The spokesperson said operatives of the Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan, Lagos, raided the kidnappers’ hideout at the Ijanikin area, arrested the syndicate, and rescued two victims in a swift operation.

She said the suspects had kidnapped two persons and demanded N150 million.

Ayuba said: “On March 26, at 6:00 p.m., a resident of Millionaire Estate, Oniru, Lagos, reported the kidnap of her 10-year-old son, maid, (names withheld for security reasons), and driver, Mr. Samuel Kwasi, in the Ikoyi area of Lagos.

“She further revealed that the kidnappers demanded N150 million ransom.

“Acting on this intelligence, a team of detectives led by CSP Tijjani Taofiq (Officer-in-Charge of the Zonal Monitoring Unit), acted swiftly utilising advanced tracking techniques and intelligence gathering.

“On March 28, at 3:40 p.m., the officers raided the hideout at Cozzy Hotel, Ijanikin, where one of the suspects, Unachukwu, was arrested and the victims rescued unharmed.

“In a coordinated operation, Kwasi, the driver and Ekpebo, were apprehended at Sun Era Hotel, Ijanikin, where they were allegedly waiting to receive the ransom.

“Investigations revealed that Kwasi was the principal suspect and mastermind of the kidnap.

“Kwasi has confessed to demobilising the car’s tracking device before the operation.

“The car’s tracking device and a knife were recovered from the hotel room at Sun Era Hotel, Ijanikin, where the suspects lodged.”

