Metro
Man docked for illegal possession of pistol, live cartridges
Police on Wednesday arraigned a 30-year-old man, Muhammadu Abubakar, at the Iyaganku Magistrate’s Court in Ibadan, Oyo State, for alleged illegal possession of a locally-made pistol and two live cartridges.
He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.
The prosecutor, Insp. Toyin Ibrahim, told the court that Abubakar committed the offence on February 28 along Moniya-Iseyin Road in Ibadan.
Ibrahim alleged that the defendant unlawfully possessed a pistol and live cartridges which he could not give satisfactory account of.
He said the offence contravened Section 428 of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.
The Magistrate, Mrs. Kausarat Ayofe, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.
She adjourned the case till May 6 for hearing.
