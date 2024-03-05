Police to arraign suspected killers of Imo monarch on fresh charges

Police will arraign the duo of Jude Iheme and Chika Madukwe, suspected killers of the traditional ruler of Amanze Obowo Autonomous Community of Imo State, Eze Basil Njoku, on fresh terrorism charges at the Federal High Court, Abuja on March 12.

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, had earlier arraigned the duo on a three-count charge of terrorism.

He alleged that the defendants kidnapped and killed the monarch while he was returning from the Federal Medical Center, Umuahia, on December 17, 2022.

In the charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/575/2024, the IGP added that Iheme and Madukwe conspired with others now at large to commit the heinous crime.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

READ ALSO: Police arrests 8 over Enugu monarch’s murder

At the resumed hearing on Tuesday, the prosecuting counsel, Mr. Simon Lough (SAN), told the court that the police had amended the charge following the arrest of more suspects.

Lough prayed the court for a date to produce the other suspects to take their plea.

Justice Binta Nyako granted the request and adjourned the till March 12 for a fresh arraignment.

She ordered that the two defendants be remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre.

