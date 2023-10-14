Finance Minister, Wale Edun, bags World Bank appointment

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, has bagged a prestigious appointment with the World Bank after he was appointed as the Chairman of the African Governors’ Forum of the global finance institution.

The Forum is a platform for African Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors to engage with the World Bank on issues of mutual interest and the appointment of Edun marks the first time Nigeria would assume the role of Chairman in 60 years.

The appointment of Edun was disclosed at the 2023 annual meetings of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Marrakech, Morocco.

A statement issued by the Federal Ministry of Finance X account on Saturday confirming the appointment said it would presents a unique opportunity for “Nigeria and the implementation of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.”

Speaking on the sidelines of the meetings, the Minister said his appointment will present a unique opportunity for Nigeria to play a central role in uniting the African continent, the Finance Ministers of Africa, economic leaders and representatives of governments.

“Nigeria has the opportunity now as the chairman of the African Governors’ Forum to unite the continent, enabling African countries to speak with one voice and obtain a better deal for Africa,” he said while urging African leaders to rally behind the cause to secure a better future for the continent.

