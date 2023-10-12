Military claims troops killed 114 suspected terrorists in North-East

The Defence Headquarters claimed on Thursday troops have killed 50 suspected terrorists and arrested 114 others in the Northern part of the country in one week.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, disclosed this while briefing journalists on the operations of the Armed Forces in Abuja.

Buba said the troops also rescued 49 kidnapped hostages during the week.

He added that the troops of Operation Hadin Kai in the North-East had sustained an onslaught against Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists and forced some of their fighters to surrender in Borno and Yobe States.

The spokesman revealed that the troops recovered 17 AK47 rifles, one AK47 rifle loaded with 21 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, one hand grenade, 137 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, and four mobile phones in the operations.

He added that the troops also killed 12 terrorists, arrested 26, and rescued six kidnapped hostages in the region.

READ ALSO: Troops recover body of slain Fulani community leader in Bauchi

Buba added: “The air component of Operation Hadin Kai conducted air interdiction around Damboa-Maiduguri and Gwoza-Madagali areas, during which some terrorists were sighted and neutralised with rockets.

“Troops of Operation Safe Haven in North-Central had while on fighting patrol, arrested suspected kidnappers in Kanam and Sanga Local Government Areas of Plateau and Kaduna states within the period.

“One AK47 rifle, four pistols, a Dane gun, 15 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo and two mobile phones were recovered while two terrorists were eliminated, 12 apprehended and three kidnapped hostages rescued.

“Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke also conducted raids and arrested suspected terrorists in Takum Local Government Area of Benue and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The troops apprehended 26 suspected criminals and illegal oil bunkerers in Gwagwalada and Abuja Municipal Councils of the FCT within the week under review.

“Overall, troops neutralised four terrorists, arrested 28 terrorists and rescued one kidnapped hostage.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now