Reps to consider use of concrete for road construction
The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Works Akin Alabi, said on Thursday the parliament was considering the adoption of concrete pavements for road construction in the country.
Alabi, who stated this at the committee’s inaugural meeting in Abuja, said his team would ensure proper oversight of the Ministry of Works and its parastatals to ensure contracts for road construction and rehabilitation were properly executed.
The Federal Government had last week banned the use of laterite for road construction in the country.
The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, who announced the ban during the inauguration of a committee on the reconstruction of the Benin-Warri dual carriageway and the dualization of the East-West Road in River State, ordered contractors to start using lumps, sharp sand, and stone base to form the base before laying concrete or asphalt pavement.
At Thursday’s meeting, the chairman pointed out that Order 8 (B) Rule 109 of the House Rules gave the committee powers to oversight the Ministry of Works and its parastatals.
He said: “The use of concrete may be considered and adopted by the committee for road construction against the use of asphalt which has led to the deplorable state of road infrastructure in the country.
