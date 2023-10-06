Nigerian govt bans use of laterite for road construction

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has banned the use of laterite for road construction in the country.

The minister, according to a statement issued on Friday by the Director of Press and Public Relations in the Ministry, Lere-Adams Blessing, announced the measure while inaugurating a committee on the Reconstruction of the Benin-Warri dual carriageway and the dualization of the East-West Road road in River State.

He ordered contractors to start using lumps, sharp sand, and stone base to form the base before laying concrete or asphalt pavement.

Umahi stressed that laterite has a limited load-bearing capacity, susceptible to erosion and weathering, especially in areas with heavy rainfall.

He said: “We are giving very serious attention to the roads between Benin and Warri. Regarding the road between Eleme and Onne Port, we are mindful of the site conditions of these roads, the water conditions, and the boreholes instead of potholes on these roads.

READ ALSO: Ministry of works staff protest, lock Umahi in his office

“No more laterite, contractors are now to use lumps, sharp sand, and stone base in place of laterite.

“Our contractors can now understand that we are not insisting that things have to change without a reason, but that society is demanding sustainability and integrity of the work they are doing.

“Road infrastructure is one of the key factors for the revolution of our commerce, education, security, and power in this country, and Mr. President is committed to our road infrastructure improvement and thus the ministry is on a mission to uphold the renewed hope agenda of this administration on road infrastructure provision. So we are on a mission and we must take back our country.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now