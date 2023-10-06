News
Nigerian govt bans use of laterite for road construction
The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has banned the use of laterite for road construction in the country.
The minister, according to a statement issued on Friday by the Director of Press and Public Relations in the Ministry, Lere-Adams Blessing, announced the measure while inaugurating a committee on the Reconstruction of the Benin-Warri dual carriageway and the dualization of the East-West Road road in River State.
He ordered contractors to start using lumps, sharp sand, and stone base to form the base before laying concrete or asphalt pavement.
Umahi stressed that laterite has a limited load-bearing capacity, susceptible to erosion and weathering, especially in areas with heavy rainfall.
He said: “We are giving very serious attention to the roads between Benin and Warri. Regarding the road between Eleme and Onne Port, we are mindful of the site conditions of these roads, the water conditions, and the boreholes instead of potholes on these roads.
READ ALSO: Ministry of works staff protest, lock Umahi in his office
“No more laterite, contractors are now to use lumps, sharp sand, and stone base in place of laterite.
“Our contractors can now understand that we are not insisting that things have to change without a reason, but that society is demanding sustainability and integrity of the work they are doing.
“Road infrastructure is one of the key factors for the revolution of our commerce, education, security, and power in this country, and Mr. President is committed to our road infrastructure improvement and thus the ministry is on a mission to uphold the renewed hope agenda of this administration on road infrastructure provision. So we are on a mission and we must take back our country.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...