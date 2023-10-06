Court asks EFCC to produce Naira Marley for alleged internet fraud trial

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on Friday, ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to produce singer Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley in court for the continuation of his trial for alleged internet fraud.

The judge gave the order at the resumed hearing of the singer’s trial for conspiracy and credit card fraud.

The EFCC first arraigned Naira Marley on an 11-count charge of money laundering and internet fraud on May 20, 2019.

In the charge, the commission alleged that some credit cards discovered in Naira Marley’s residence bore the fictitious names Nicole Louise Malyon and Timea Fedorne Tatar.

The judge issued a production warrant after counsel to the defendant, Olalekan Ojo (SAN), informed the court that the defendant was unavoidably absent at the proceedings due to his detention by the police in connection with the death of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad.

Justice Oweibo granted the prayer of the prosecution counsel, Bilkisu Buhari, who urged the court to issue a production warrant against the defendant to ensure his presence in court on the next adjourned date.

He adjourned hearing on the matter till October 30.

