Edo govt to extend teachers’ retirement age to 65 years

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Friday announced plans by the government to extend teachers’ retirement age in the state to 65 years.

The governor, who spoke at the 2023 Teachers’ Day ceremony held in Benin City, said the Harmonised Retirement Age Bill for the extension of retirement age for teachers in the state has been forwarded to the Edo House of Assembly for consideration.

He said the bill would harmonise the year of service and retirement age for teachers from 30 to 35 years and 60 to 65 years respectively.

He also commended the teachers for their contribution to the development of education in the state and reaffirmed his commitment to their welfare.

Onaseki said: “As per the release of approval letters for a harmonised retirement age for teachers, I don’t see why you should worry. I will not say something that I will not do.

“This is an issue of law. I have sent a bill to the House of Assembly to pass it into law and domesticate it and as soon as I get it from the House of Assembly, I will begin to implement it.

“Teachers say I should give them palliatives or gifts for today. I have already promised all workers in Edo State that you will get your 13th month salaries this year. What I will add as a gift to celebrate the teachers because of the World Teachers’ Day celebration is that all the teachers will get an additional half a month bonus.”

