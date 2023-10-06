Senate promises speedy passage of new minimum wage bill

The Senate on Friday promised to fast-track the passage of the new minimum wage bill expected from the Federal Government.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Employment, Labour and Productivity, Diket Plang, gave the assurance in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said the bill when passed would improve the welfare of workers and promote industrial harmony in the country.

Plang assured Nigerians of the 10th National Assembly’s commitment to improving the living conditions of workers and tackling the high level of poverty in the land.

Although the federal government has not announced the new minimum wage with deliberations with the organised labour on the matter still ongoing, President Bola Tinubu in his independence anniversary last Sunday unveiled a temporary N25,000 package for lower-grade employees in the public sector to address the hardship caused by the removal of fuel subsidy.

The chairman said: “Efforts of the Federal Government and the organised labour for agreeing to set in motion necessary machinery to review the current minimum wage as contained in the memorandum of understanding signed by the negotiating parties are commendable.

“The Senate Committee on Employment, Labour and Productivity under my chairmanship is prepared to give expeditious attention to the passage of a new Act once negotiation on the matter is concluded and such bill transmitted to the National Assembly for enactment.

The chairman commended the federal government on the proactive actions taken to avert a nationwide strike by workers on Tuesday but warned parties involved not to renege on the agreements.

“Nigerians and particularly members of this committee are happy that the looming industrial unrest was averted by the memorandum of understanding signed by the Federal Government, the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress.

“However, all the parties involved should avoid reneging on any of the agreements reached,” Plang added.

