Labour Ministry denies reports Tinubu will announce new minimum wage on Oct 1

Expectations of Nigerian workers for a new minimum wage announcement by President Bola Tinubu on October 1 have been shattered as the Ministry of Labour and Employment debunked reports to that effect, labelling it as untrue.

The Ministry made the denial in a statement issued by its Director of Press and Public Relations, Mr Olajide Oshundun on Wednesday in Abuja.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Ministry of Labour and Employment has been drawn to reports circulating online claiming that the President will announce wage awards and palliatives to workers during his October 1st Independence Day speech.

“The report which is said to have emanated from a purported interview with the Director of Information in the ministry claimed that a last-minute meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday between Federal Government and Labour to avert the proposed strike.

“We wish to categorically state that the report is false and misleading as at no time did the Director of Information make such disclosure.”

Oshundun urged members of the public to ignore the report as it is a total fabrication of an interview by the reporter to suit the narrative of the interests best-known to the newspaper.

According to him, it is important to stress that the Director of Information at the ministry does not speak for the President, adding that he was also not involved in writing the speech for the President to warrant him making any categorical statement on its content.

“If and when the Minister schedules a meeting with Labour, the public will be adequately notified through verified channels.

Q“The said newspaper is advised to retract the story and maintain professionalism in its reportage to avoid misleading the public,” he said.

