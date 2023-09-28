Kwankwaso’s a professional and serial loser of presidential elections —Ganduje

National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has berated the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), in the 2023 presidential election, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, describing him as a “person who prefers to be a king in hell than be a servant in paradise” and a specialist in deceiving people.

Ganduje, who made the description when he hosted the Bauchi State NNPP governorship candidate in the 2023 elections, Senator Haliru Jika, at the National Secretariat of the APC, on Wednesday, in Abuja, further described Kwankwaso as a professional, and serial loser in presidential elections.

He maintained that Kwankwaso’s pursuit of selfish interests against national interest will continue to hinder his ambition of becoming Nigeria’s President.

He praised Jika for his courage to dump the Kwankwasiya-backed NNPP, and return to the APC.

Ganduje said: “When I got the news that you were coming to see me in my house to discuss the way forward, I knew I was meeting a very formidable politician in the person of Senator Jika who is a household name in Bauchi State.

“He is returning to a party that is very progressive and focused when we look at where he is coming from. He is coming from a party that used to be a decent party and highly respected but was later hijacked and polluted by the Kwankwasiya group.

“We are happy that the original NNPP is taking back its proper position and leaving the Kwankwasiya group deserted and thrown out completely.

“The Kwankwasiyya group, headed by the former Kano State governor, was forced to go into a sabbatical leave for eight years before it found its way back to Government House in Kano.

“The Kwankwasiya head, who wears a red cap, is the person who prefers to be a king in hell than be a servant in paradise. He specializes in deceiving people. He was first in PDP and came back to APC when it was formed. That was when the nPDP merged with the legacy parties to form the APC.

“Instead of staying in APC, but because of his ambition, he decided to leave APC after failing to pick the presidential ticket to go back to the PDP. He could not stay there as he failed to pick up the ticket.

“He still went on his own to contest the presidential poll and was defeated twice. He is a professional contestant for presidential elections and would remain a professional failure. He loves himself so much. I am happy you have dumped the red cap. It is a very sensible action you have taken.”

After the meeting with Ganduje, Jika, while fielding questions from journalists said: “My dumping NNPP for APC has nothing to do with the presidential candidate of NNPP. I have no issue with Kwankwaso. The interest of Bauchi State informed my returning to APC.”

