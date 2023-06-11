‘Ganduje is my boy, he can’t look me in the eyes,’ Kwankwaso reacts to slap threat

Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has reacted to the threat to slap him by immediate past governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, at Aso Rock Presidential Villa on Friday.

Kwankwaso who laughed over the slap threat in an interview with the BBC Hausa Service on Saturday, said Ganduje was in a confused state when he made the alleged threat as he (Ganduje) was his political “boy” who cannot look into his eyes not to talk of slapping him.

Ganduje who made the threat following the ongoing demolition in the state by Governor Abba Kabiir Yusuf whom he accused of taking orders from Kwankwaso, had said he could have slapped his predecessor if he had met him at the Villa.

Shortly after a meeting with President Tinubu, Ganduje had responded to a question from journalists:

“I know he is in the building but we have not met. Probably if we met, maybe I could have slapped him.”

However, in the interview with the BBC, Kwankwaso said Ganduje must have been confused when he made the statement

“I heard that Ganduje said he would have slapped me, but I’m here. He was just confused.

“These are all my boys politically. They can’t even look at me straight on the face if we meet.

“He was in a confused state when he said that, these my political boys if they see me, they lower their gaze,” the former Governor said.

