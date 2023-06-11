Benue sets up committee to recover looted govt property

Determined to recover property allegedly looted by the immediate past administration of former Governor Samuel Ortom, the Benue State Government has set up an asset recovery committee.

The state governor, Hyacinth Alia set up the committee following a recent statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, where he lamented the looting of government vehicles by the Ortom administration.

Tersoo had said: “The PDP looted Government House to a point that the new government under governor Hyacinth Alia, met no single car or truck in government house. The governor’s visits to agencies and parastatals have uncovered the highest level of rot ever witnessed in the history of Benue State”.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Kula said that Governor Alia had inaugurated an assets recovery committee both at state and local government levels.

Read also: ‘Ganduje is my boy, he can’t look me in the eyes,’ Kwankwaso reacts to slap threat

The statement reads in part: “Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Dr. Hyacinth Alia has inaugurated two Assets Recovery Committees. One is to work at the state level, while the other is at the Local Government level.

“The committee members are among other things, mandated to ascertain all assets of the government including lands, vehicles, houses, furniture, and other machinery.

The statement also disclosed that representatives of security agents were to be deployed in the recovery mission.

The asset recovery committee, which is headed by former permanent secretary, Hingah Biem, also has as members; former Attorney General of the State, Barr. Joe Abaagu, Dennis Akura, Ioryue Yajir, Peter Egbodo,Joseph Ojob, Jonathan Modi, Shaageer Matins, Yuhe Jerome, Tom Uja and Tormbuwua Terlumun as Member/Secretary.

At local government levels, members of the committee include; Jude Tyo, Aondowase Apera, Kwaghgba Amande, Richard Dzungweve, Anthony Sende, Olofu Ogwuche, Terver Kachina, and Nick Eworo – Member Secretary.

“Both committees will have able representatives from; the Department of State Security, The Police, Military, and Nigeria Civil Defence Corps,” the statement added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now