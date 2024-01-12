Don’t leave your council hq without my approval, Benue gov, Alia, warns LG chairmen

The Governor of Benue State, Rev Hyacinth Alia has barred Chairmen of Local Government Areas in the state from leaving their Council Headquarters without his authorization.

According to the governor, local government chairmen will now get approval to leave their council headquarters through the Special Adviser, Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs (BLGCA).

Alia said the decision became necessary to enable them take full charge of their respective councils.

This is also coming after recent security breaches in some of the LGAs of the state.

The Governor stated that while some of the councils lack proper accommodation for their Chairmen, they must “make alternative accommodation arrangements pending when the state government would fix their lodges.”

“The Chairmen should stay in their Councils and synergise with the locals and the chiefs as well as security agencies to ensure security in the Councils”, a statement from the state government on Thursday said.

