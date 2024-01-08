Supreme Court validates Gov Alia’s election

The Supreme Court, on Monday, validated the election of Rev. Father Hyacinth Alia as the governor of Benue State.

The apex court dismissed the appeal by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the March 18, 2023 Benue governorship election, Titus Uba.

Ripples Nigeria reports that the Benue State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal and the court of appeal in Abuja had affirmed the election of Hyacinth Alia as governor of Benue state.

Uba, not pleased with the judgments, approached the Supreme Court for redress.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Alia of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as the winner of the governorship election in March 2023.

The INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Faruk Kuta, said the APC candidate polled 473,933 votes to defeat his closest rival, Uba who scored 223,914 votes.

