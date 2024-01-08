Supreme Court reserves judgement in Ebonyi governorship election appeal

The Supreme Court has reserved judgement in the Ebonyi State governorship election appeal to a date to be communicated to parties.

The appeal seeking to nullify the election of Governor Francis Nwifuru was filed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chukwuma Ifeanyi.

However, during the hearing on Monday, Justice John Okoro reserved judgement after parties adopted their briefs of argument.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos, had earlier affirmed the election of Nwifuru as the duly elected governor of Ebonyi State in a unanimous decision by a three-member panel led Justice Jummai Sankey, dismissing Odii’s appeal.

The panel also resolved all the five issues raised against the appellant and dismissed the appeal for lacking in merit.

In his final declaration,

Justice Sankey, held that the PDP and its candidate lacked the legal right to meddle in the internal affairs of the All Progressives Congress as it relates to the nomination of candidates.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now