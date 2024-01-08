Politics
Supreme Court reserves judgement in Ebonyi governorship election appeal
The Supreme Court has reserved judgement in the Ebonyi State governorship election appeal to a date to be communicated to parties.
The appeal seeking to nullify the election of Governor Francis Nwifuru was filed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chukwuma Ifeanyi.
However, during the hearing on Monday, Justice John Okoro reserved judgement after parties adopted their briefs of argument.
The Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos, had earlier affirmed the election of Nwifuru as the duly elected governor of Ebonyi State in a unanimous decision by a three-member panel led Justice Jummai Sankey, dismissing Odii’s appeal.
The panel also resolved all the five issues raised against the appellant and dismissed the appeal for lacking in merit.
In his final declaration,
Justice Sankey, held that the PDP and its candidate lacked the legal right to meddle in the internal affairs of the All Progressives Congress as it relates to the nomination of candidates.
