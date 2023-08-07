Ganduje resumes war of words with Kwankwaso

Former Kano State Governor, Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, has taken his personal war with his predecessor and political rival, Rabiu Kwankwaso, to another level when he took the national leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), to the cleaners in an interview on a Kano-based radio station, Freedom Radio, on Sunday night.

The new National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), while responding to questions on Kwankwaso, debunked widely held views that he was Kwankwaso’s political son, insisting that at no time was he an underling of the NNPP stalwart.

“Yes I agreed that Kwankwaso was my political partner but I had never been his political godson, what happened was that we contested the same gubernatorial seat back in 1999 I was appeased to go for Deputy Governor but not as his boy” Ganduje said.

He also accused Kwankwaso of being a monumental failure as a Minister during his tenure under former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

“His tenure as Minister of Defense was nothing but a failure,” Ganduje said when asked to access his rival’s time as a Minister.

Read also: ‘Ganduje is my boy, he can’t look me in the eyes,’ Kwankwaso reacts to slap threat

“Kwankwaso tenure as Governor of the state was merely done on parts, because he was chased away and managed to stage a comeback, while his tenure as Senator was nothing but a total waste and served as Minister of Defense but without the actual knowledge of what Defense is all about,” he added.

In what also seemed like a mockery of his predecessor, Ganduje said as the Chairman of the ruling party, he would be magnanimous enough to accept Kwankwaso to the party if he is willing to defect.

Ganduje also condemned the new Kano government of NNPP for demolishing buildings including that of Eid Ground, insisting that what they do in the names of religion is so ignorant of the very religion they are talking about.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now