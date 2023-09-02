Ganduje demands 99% support, victory for APC in Kogi governorship poll

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Saturday asked the people of Kogi to give the party at least 99 percent support and victory in the November 11 governorship election in the state.

Ganduje made the call in his address at the official inauguration of the party’s National and Kogi State Campaign Councils for the governorship election in Lokoja.

The chairman said Kogi was a traditional APC state and so believed that the people would come all out to cast their votes solely for the party to entrench good governance in the state.

The national campaign council is headed by the Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, while his Kogi State counterpart, Yahaya Bello, will lead the state chapter.

The APC National Working Committee (NWC) had earlier in the week announced the campaign councils for the Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi governorship elections.

The party later disowned the lists in a statement issued a few hours later by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka.

Ganduje said: “Today we are officially inaugurating the state campaign committee that will join hands with the national campaign committee and the LGAs campaign committees to ensure victory at the polls.

“You have tested good governance from Governor Yahaya Bello’s administration and as a party, we hope to do more with our flagbearer, Alhaji Usman Ododo, once elected into office.

“Ododo is your son, whom you know very well as a very loyal and hardworking person who is ready to serve you and the state in the capacity of governor.

“We are expecting nothing less than 99 percent victory votes from the people of Kogi in this forthcoming November 11 governorship election.”

The former Kano State governor told the people of Kogi that President Bola Tinubu had promised to support the state in providing an enabling environment required for peaceful and credible conduct of the governorship election.

In his remark, Governor Bello assured the APC chairman that the people of kogi are ready to cast their votes for party, given the choice of Ododo, whom he described as a credible and articulate candidate.

The governor said: “Alhaji Usman Ododo, the APC governorship flag bearer, is politically well groomed, with the needed experience and competence to lead Kogi to the next level of its development.

“Here in Kogi, we are of the belief that with Ododo as my successor, he will leverage my performances to turn around the fortunes of the state to greater heights.”

