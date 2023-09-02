Appeal Court upholds Labour Party Atu’s election in Enugu federal constituency

The Court of Appeal, Abuja, on Saturday dismissed a petition filed by All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Juliet Egbo, challenging Chimaobi Atu’s victory in the February 25 election held in the Enugu North and South Federal Constituency.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Atu of the Labour Party as the winner of the election after he polled 65,000 votes to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Ofor Chukwuegbo and Egbo in the exercise.

The APC candidate challenged the outcome of the election over alleged irregularities.

She claimed that her supporters were intimidated by the LP thugs in the constituency.

However, the three-man panel at the National and State Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal in Enugu dismissed the petition for lack of merit in July.

Dissatisfied with the tribunal’s ruling, the APC candidate approached the court of appeal to set it aside.

In its ruling, the five-man panel of the appellate court unanimously dismissed Egbo’s petition for lack of merit.

The court added that the appeal was a mere academic exercise and a waste of time.

