APC disowns list on Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi governorship campaign councils

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has disowned the list of the governorship campaign councils for the November 11 election in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States.

In a statement posted on its platform X, formerly known as Twitter on Tuesday, the party’s organising secretary, Muhammad Argungu, listed the chairmen of the governorship campaign councils approved by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

In the list, the Gombe State Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, was picked as the chairman of the campaign council in Bayelsa State.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, his Defence counterpart, Badaru Abubakar, Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, were listed as the co-chairmen.

The Cross River state Governor, Bassey Otu, was appointed as chairman of the Imo Campaign Council with the trio of the Ebonyi state Governor, Francis Nwifuru; Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, and Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, as co-chairmen.

READ ALSO: Wike, Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun in as APC sets up campaign councils for Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi guber polls

The Kogi campaign council is headed by the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun while Babajide Sanwo-olu (Lagos), Umar Bago (Niger), and Uba Sani (Kaduna) are the co-chairmen.

However, in a statement issued a few hours later, the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, said the party has not in place any campaign council in the three states.

He urged Nigerians to disregard the announcement.

The statement read: “The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to National Campaign Council Lists for the 11th November, 2023 Governorship Elections in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo States in circulation in sections of the media.

“The lists are not official documents of the party and should be disregarded.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now