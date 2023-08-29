NNPP crisis in fresh twist as Kwankwaso’s faction expels Agbo, Aniebonam, others

A faction of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) loyal to the former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, expelled the party’s acting national chairman, Major Agbo, and some other officials.

This came a few hours after the NNPP Board of Trustees (BoT) suspended Kwankwaso for six months over alleged anti-party activities.

The BoT also appointed the duo of Agbo and Ogini Olaposi as acting national chairman and national secretary respectively.

In a chat with journalists after the meeting held in Lagos on Tuesday, the Secretary of the BoT, Babayo Muhammed Abdulahi, said Kwankwaso erred by interacting with President Bola Tinubu, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, without the party’s permission.

He added that the former governor’s role as NNPP’s national leader had been revoked.

However, in a statement issued on Tuesday evening, the faction announced the expulsion of Agbo alongside Dr. Boniface Aniebonam and several others who attended the Lagos meeting.

It also reversed Kwankwaso’s suspension from the party.

The statement read: “At the National Executive Committee meeting of the NNPP held in Abuja today August 29, Dr. Boniface Aniebonam, Agbo Major and several others were expelled from the party.

“The NEC also moved several other motions relating to the Logo of the party, the Amendment of the constitution, ratification of the State caretaker committees, and the suspension of two Articles in the constitution of the NNPP 2022.

“At the meeting were the Executive Governor of Kano State, the National Chairman, Distinguished Senator Kawu Ismaila, the Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Engr. Buba Galadima and many others.

“NEC noted that there were suspended (now expelled) persons who purportedly held a Board of Trustees meeting in Apapa, Lagos this morning. Naturally, their meeting was null and void and to no effect.”

The latest development highlighted the crisis that has gripped the NNPP in recent weeks with several members having been suspended for various acts including misconduct and anti-party activities.

