Reps summon Accountant-General, CBN over National Housing Fund

The House of Representatives ad-hoc committee probing the alleged non-remittance and utilisation of National Housing Fund from 2011 till date on Tuesday summoned the Accountant-General of the Federation, Oluwatoyin Madein.

The Chairman of the Committee, Dachung Bagos, who announced this during an investigative hearing in Abuja, also invited the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to appear before the panel on the same matter.

They are expected to address the committee on Thursday.

Bagos said the committee summoned the accountant-general in order to get full information on deductions of National Housing Fund from workers’ salaries and remittance of the same to the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria.

Madein is also expected to explain the disparities in the deductions from workers from various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) as well as remittance of only N20 billion to FMB since 2011.

