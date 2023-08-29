Politics
Reps summon Accountant-General, CBN over National Housing Fund
The House of Representatives ad-hoc committee probing the alleged non-remittance and utilisation of National Housing Fund from 2011 till date on Tuesday summoned the Accountant-General of the Federation, Oluwatoyin Madein.
The Chairman of the Committee, Dachung Bagos, who announced this during an investigative hearing in Abuja, also invited the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to appear before the panel on the same matter.
They are expected to address the committee on Thursday.
READ ALSO: Fashola seeks increased private sector investment to redress housing deficit
Bagos said the committee summoned the accountant-general in order to get full information on deductions of National Housing Fund from workers’ salaries and remittance of the same to the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria.
Madein is also expected to explain the disparities in the deductions from workers from various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) as well as remittance of only N20 billion to FMB since 2011.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...
FEATURE: Outbreak of killer disease, diphtheria. What you should know
In recent time, diphtheria disease has become a matter of concern among the Nigerian populace. Its fast rising popularity has...