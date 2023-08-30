Buba Galadima clarifies alleged suspension of Kwankwaso by NNPP BoT

A chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Buba Galadima, has clarified the situation surrounding the reported suspension of Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, the party’s presidential candidate during the recent elections.

Due to alleged anti-party conduct, the party’s Board of Trustees suspended Kwankwaso and the other members of the National Working Committee on Tuesday.

However, Galadima stated that the National Executive Committee of the party, which met in Abuja, only removed Major Gabriel Agbo, the party’s national publicity secretary, and those engaged in the flagbearer’s suspension, in response to the development on Tuesday’s episode of Politics Today on Channels Television.

He said, “All of them that were expelled were called to face a disciplinary committee and they were drilled and accepted their sins. It is on this basis that they were recommended to the National Working Committee for expulsion

“They knew that 20 days ago today (Tuesday), we wrote to INEC that we are holding a National Executive Committee meeting of the NNPP because you have to invite them. They knew we were meeting today.

“So they knew the NEC would expel them and that is why they staged a counter-coup with seven of them congregated in Lagos to say that they had suspended Kwankwaso.”

On allegations that Kwankwaso was involved in anti-party activities by hobnobbing with President Bola Tinubu and the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Galadima said the former Kano governor got the approval of the party to meet with the President.

“When he (Kwankwaso) was to meet with President Tinubu in France, he brought the National Caucus of the party and told them, ‘Look, the President wants to see me, what is your position?’

‘”Everybody in that meeting, about 13 of us said, why don’t you go and hear Mr. President out? So they met and agreed to work together for the uplift of the country,” he said.

