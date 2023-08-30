Politics
Nasarawa tribunal fixes September 14 for adoption of addresses in petition against Gov Sule
The Nasarawa State governorship election petition tribunal on Wednesday fixed September 14 for adoption of final written addresses by counsels to all parties in the petition challenging the outcome of the March 18 election in the state.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, David Ombugadu, is challenging Governor Abdullahi Sule’s victory in the election over alleged fraud and non-compliance with the electoral act in the conduct of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
The Chairman of the three-man panel, Ezekiel Ajayi, fixed the date after counsel for the All Progressives Congress (APC), Matthew Burkaa (SAN), applied to close their defence on the matter.
The party was initially slated to open its defence on Wednesday.
Burkaa, who opened the defence, applied to close the case without calling any witnesses.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...
FEATURE: Outbreak of killer disease, diphtheria. What you should know
In recent time, diphtheria disease has become a matter of concern among the Nigerian populace. Its fast rising popularity has...