Nasarawa tribunal fixes September 14 for adoption of addresses in petition against Gov Sule

The Nasarawa State governorship election petition tribunal on Wednesday fixed September 14 for adoption of final written addresses by counsels to all parties in the petition challenging the outcome of the March 18 election in the state.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, David Ombugadu, is challenging Governor Abdullahi Sule’s victory in the election over alleged fraud and non-compliance with the electoral act in the conduct of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Chairman of the three-man panel, Ezekiel Ajayi, fixed the date after counsel for the All Progressives Congress (APC), Matthew Burkaa (SAN), applied to close their defence on the matter.

The party was initially slated to open its defence on Wednesday.

Burkaa, who opened the defence, applied to close the case without calling any witnesses.

