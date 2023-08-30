Uzodinma cannot win Imo governorship election, PDP boasts

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has declared that the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, would lose the forthcoming November 11 governorship election in the state.

The PDP stated this in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, on Wednesday, in Abuja.

The opposition party averred that Uzodinma’s All Progressives Congress (APC), led government was fast losing the support of the people of the state, noting that there was no way the governor could win in a free, and fair election.

The statement reads: “It is clear that Governor Uzodimma and the APC-administration in Imo State are in mortal fear of imminent defeat by the PDP, having become overwhelmed by the towering popularity of our Governorship Candidate, Senator Samuel Anyanwu and Deputy Governorship Candidate, Hon. Jones Onyereri across the State ahead of the November 11, 2023 Governorship election.

“The APC is frustrated by the open rejection of Governor Uzodimma by majority of the people of Imo State due to his abysmal failure in office, the excruciating economic hardship and mindless killing of thousands of innocent Imo citizens under his horrifying watch.

“Having realized that there is no way Governor Uzodimma can win in a peaceful, free and fair election, the APC has resorted to deploying instrument of State power to hound and harass opposition voices in the State.

“APC’s sinister approach of attacking the people of Imo State is apparently to heighten the already tensed security situation in the State, instill fear in the people, prevent them from coming out to exercise their democratic right to vote, with the intention to creating an enabling situation for the APC to rig the election.

“Such nefarious scheme by the APC apparently informed the vicious invasion and demolition of part of the All Seasons Hotel, Owerri; an attack intended to cow the people of Imo State and subdue their resolve to rescue the State from the stranglehold of the APC.

“Nigerians can also recall how, earlier this month, the APC administration in Imo State attempted to arrest and put the PDP Deputy Governorship Candidate, Dr. Onyereri out of circulation under false labelling and trumped-up charges.

“The overwhelming solidarity by Ndi Imo, who stood behind Dr. Onyereri in resistance to the APC plot was a clear signal that the will of the people, particularly in this election, cannot be subdued.

“Recently, the people of Imo State openly demonstrated their rejection of the APC and Governor Uzodimma by refusing to turn out for the unveiling of the APC Deputy Governorship Candidate; a situation that forced the APC to rent a motley and disorganized crowd from neighbouring States for the event.

“Ostensibly dispirited, Governor Uzodimma, rather than focusing on the unveiling ceremony further exposed his frustration by remaining fixated on the popularity of the PDP candidate, Senator Anyanwu during the event.

“The PDP in clear terms, cautions the APC to know that it is fighting a lost battle and that Imo people are bigger than any individual or group. From history, the people of Imo State have never and will never succumb to tyranny.

“Governor Uzodimma knows that he had never won any election in Imo State. He and the APC should therefore come to terms with the reality of their rejection in this election.”

