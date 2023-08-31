Anambra APC demands resignation of Soludo, wants FG to appoint ‘caretaker governor’

The Anambra State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has demanded the resignation of Governor Chukwuma Soludo following the inability of his administration to conduct elections in the 21 local government areas of the state since he assumed office over one year ago.

In a statement on Wednesday signed by the party’s Publicity Secretary in the state, Okelo Madukaife, the APC called on the Federal Government to appoint a ‘caretaker governor to run the affairs of the state’.

The statement noted that the state has conducted only two local council elections twice since democracy returned to the country in 1999 during the administration of the late Chinwoke Mbadinuju and Peter Obi in 2014.

“We are interested in saving Anambra LGs from the state government and allowing our people to feel the impact of government at the grassroots rather than being treated to vocabularies from Awka,” the APC statement reads.

Read also: Soludo claims Obi stopped LP campaign in Anambra as governor

“If Soludo insists on defending the lack of democratic governments in Anambra LGs directly or in proxy, a full year after the time he gave to hold elections has passed, he should resign as governor to enable President Bola Tinubu to appoint a caretaker governor for Anambra State and later find a legal justification for it.

“Ndi Anambra should be prepared to reclaim their right to elect their leaders after 24 years of continuous rape, 17 of which have been executed by APGA.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now