Ministry of works staff protest, lock Umahi in his office

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has been locked in his office by angry protesting workers of the ministry.

According to reports, the workers alleged that Umahi was tyrannical, and stopped staff who came late to work from entering the ministry.

A union representative in the ministry, Williams Kudi, told newsmen that the Minister had refused to give ear to their concerns.

Hence, the union members decided to keep the former Ebonyi State Governor locked up.

They also went ahead to bar entry and exit into the ministry’s building.

They alleged that Umahi “stopped engineers and directors from doing their work, and has been breaking public service rules since his appointment, by bringing in consultants to run the affairs of the ministry”

