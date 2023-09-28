Erisco founder to sue Facebook user for N5bn, claims her post cost him $30m credit line

The founder of Erisco Foods Limited, Eric Umeofia, said he would sue Chioma Egodi, the Facebook user that she critiqued his product, for N5 billion damages.

Umeofia claimed Egodi’s product review caused him to lose about $30 million credit line from two customers in China.

He said each customer had promised a $15 million credit line, but they suspended the agreement following Egodi’s statement on Facebook.

Egodi had stated that Erisco’s product, Nagiko Tomato Mix was too sugary, but Umeofia said the Facebook user claimed his product could kill.

Recall that after Egodi made the comment on Facebook, Erisco got her arrested, but she was later released on Tuesday after some people pleaded for her.

During an interview with Arise News on Thursday, Umeofia said he would take legal action against her over damages done to his product’s brand.

“I have credit line of $15 million dollars from two customers (from China) and now it’s suspended,” Erisco founder said.

However, he said if Egodi posts the letter of apology she wrote at the Police station on social media, he won’t sue her, but he’s going ahead with a lawsuit because she hasn’t done as agreed.

He also accused the Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Babatunde Irukera of claiming to be behind the release of Egodi.

Umeofia said Irukera had no hand in her release, saying one Ikedife Dozie Junior and her husband pleaded for her release, as well as some big politicians.

“Surprisingly, he (FCCPC boss) claimed that is them (sic) that released that girl. I don’t know how corporate government establishment can be lying like that. It’s too bad for this country. They are frustrating manufacturers,” Umeofia said.

