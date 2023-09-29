Racketeers determine who gets forex from CBN, demand commission —Erisco founder

The founder of Erisco Foods Limited, Eric Umeofia, has alleged that there are racketeers that determine who gets foreign exchange from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Umeofia said because he refused to compromise some years ago, the racketeers didn’t give him foreign exchange to finance his operation.

According to Umeofia, his refusal to compromise has made it impossible for him to obtain foreign exchange in the last three years.

He told Arise News on Thursday that his uncompromising nature is why the former central bank governor, Godwin Emefiele, does not like him.

“For the past five years, I have never gotten credit in Nigeria. No loan. For the past three years, I have never gotten $1 of foreign exchange,” he said.

READ ALSO: Erisco founder to sue Facebook user for N5bn, claims her post cost him $30m credit line

Umeofia added that: “They didn’t give me because I don’t want to compromise. That’s why the former CBN governor did not like me and I told the world.”

Explaining how the alleged racketeering occurs, Umeofia said: “Then money (dollar) was N420, 410 (or) 440. If you want to get like $1 million, you are going to part with the N50, N40, N60 (or) N70 that will not reflect in your (details), your banks don’t know.”

The businessman said the racketeering has made him prefer the black market.

Meanwhile, Umeofia said he would sue Facebook user, Chioma Egodi, for N5 billion due to damages that her product review caused his company.

He said Egodi’s product review led to him losing a $30 million credit line in China. Umeofia said two creditors suspended their agreements.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now