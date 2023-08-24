Our concrete tech for road rehabilitation‘ll last 50 years —Umahi, Works Minister

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has pledged that there will not be maintenance of Federal Roads for 50 years, once total rehabilitation has been completed, as he commences his tenure.

Umahi made this call on Thursday, during an interview with Channels TV “Sunrise Daily.”

Responding to a question about whether states can rehabilitate Federal Roads, the Works Minister said, “The states can intervene but they cannot issue Executive order. There is a huge infrastructure fund that is available now and I am appealing for access to the funds in order to help the states.

“There is nothing like Federal or State roads and I don’t want Govs to complain. Any Governor can ensure the roads are constructed with stonebase in order to make it motorable; we have to also look at figures and prioritise our needs.

“Any roads we do with this new concrete technology will last for 50 years and won’t need maintenance for that period.”

Umahi further revealed that he will go on a working tour across the country in order to understand the scope of the work to be done and roads to be prioritised as allowed by the budget.

The Minister further explained, “It will take like a month for me to have a tour across the country, discuss with contractors and check the quality of the roads in order to ensure I implement my ideas while running the figures before knowing the roads to prioritize.

“By use of the concrete technology, we are not going to exceed the budget compared to usage of asphalt. We will not allow projects to go on for 10, 20 years.”

