Katsina confirms receipt of N2bn palliative from Nigerian govt

The Katsina State government on Wednesday confirmed receipt of N2 billion out of the N5 billion palliative approved to the states by the Federal Government.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Culture and Home Affairs, Dr. Bala Salisu-Zango, made the clarification in a statement in Katsina.

He was reacting to insinuation that the federal government had released N5 billion to the state.

The National Economic Council (NEC) had last week released N5 billion each to the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal on Nigerians.

He said: “The attention of the state government has been drawn to news going round in the media that N5 billion has been released to states by the Federal Government for palliative purposes.

“I wish to state that the Katsina State government received only N2 billion for procurement of grain to be distributed to the citizens of the state.”

Salisu-Zango said the state government had so far utilised N2 billion to procure 40,000 bags of rice for distribution to vulnerable persons in all the polling units across the state.

He said the government would also utilise the next tranche of the fund from the federal government to purchase maize for distribution to deserving households.

He warned that the state government would punish anyone found wanting in the palliative distribution exercise.

