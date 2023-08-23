News
Wike gives eights month ultimatum for completion of Abuja rail
The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday, gave an eight-month ultimatum for the completion of rehabilitation work on the Abuja light rail.
He gave the ultimatum during an inspection of the Abuja Metro Station in Idu and the Airport Station.
The visit was the minister’s first assignment outside the office since inauguration.
The former Rivers State governor and 44 other ministers were inaugurated by President Bola Tinubu on Monday.
READ ALSO: I secured PDP leaders’ approval to be in Tinubu’s govt – Wike
Wike directed the permanent secretary in the ministry to complete payment to the Chinese contractor handling the project to enable the company to conclude rehabilitation of the rails within eight months.
He said the restoration of Abuja metro was part of President Bola Tinubu’s promise to Nigerians.
The rails were funded with loans from the China EXIM Bank.
Following the vandalisation of the rail infrastructure in 2022, the FCT Administration earlier this month awarded a fresh N5 billion contract for its rehabilitation within 12 months.
