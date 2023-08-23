FCT Minister, Wike, moves to demolish slums in Garki, Lugbe, Gwagwalada

Garki, Jabi, and 28 other slums that were previously assessed by the Federal Capital Development Authority before this government have been recommended for demolition by the Federal Capital Territory’s Minister, Nyesom Wike.

According to the FCTA, around 6,000 buildings that have been marked in an effort to clear the region of shanties and unlawful constructions would be affected by the demolition.

Director of the FCTA Department of Development Control, Muktar Galadima, made this assertion via a statement on Wednesday.

Read Also: Wike will get himself and Tinubu into political trouble, Shehu Sani predicts

The Federal Capital Territory Authority (FCTA) reported that 30 areas will be impacted by the demolition.

After being sworn in as Minister on Monday, Wike, the most recent governor of Rivers State, promised to restore the FCT’s master plan. He also promised to dismantle all unlawful structures and said his administration was prepared to put an end to land speculation.

He claimed to have been throughout the FCT at night to examine things for himself and expressed regret that the master plan of the area had been warped by unauthorised buildings in Abuja’s open spaces. He insisted that these structures would be removed.

In the statement issued by the FCTA, Galadima said, “We would find time to go back and conduct a new survey, noting that the last survey carried out was in February, 2022.

“Areas marked for demolition according to information which has been authenticated by the FCTA are:

1. Apo Mechanic Village

2. Byanzhin.

3. Dawaki

4. Dei Dei.

5. Durumi.

6. Dutse.

7. Garki.

8. Garki Village.

9. Gishiri.

10. Gwagwalada.

11. Idu.

12. Jabi.

13. Kado Village.

14. Karmo.

15. Karshi.

16. Karu.

17. Katampe.

18. Ketti Village.

19. Kpaduma.

20. Kabusa.

21. Kpana Village.

22. Kubwa.

23. Lokogoma

24. Lugbe.

25. Mabushi.

26. Mpape.

27. Nyanya.

28. Piya Kasa.

29. Jikwoyi

30. Galadima

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now