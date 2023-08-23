News
FCT Minister, Wike, moves to demolish slums in Garki, Lugbe, Gwagwalada
Garki, Jabi, and 28 other slums that were previously assessed by the Federal Capital Development Authority before this government have been recommended for demolition by the Federal Capital Territory’s Minister, Nyesom Wike.
According to the FCTA, around 6,000 buildings that have been marked in an effort to clear the region of shanties and unlawful constructions would be affected by the demolition.
Director of the FCTA Department of Development Control, Muktar Galadima, made this assertion via a statement on Wednesday.
The Federal Capital Territory Authority (FCTA) reported that 30 areas will be impacted by the demolition.
After being sworn in as Minister on Monday, Wike, the most recent governor of Rivers State, promised to restore the FCT’s master plan. He also promised to dismantle all unlawful structures and said his administration was prepared to put an end to land speculation.
He claimed to have been throughout the FCT at night to examine things for himself and expressed regret that the master plan of the area had been warped by unauthorised buildings in Abuja’s open spaces. He insisted that these structures would be removed.
In the statement issued by the FCTA, Galadima said, “We would find time to go back and conduct a new survey, noting that the last survey carried out was in February, 2022.
“Areas marked for demolition according to information which has been authenticated by the FCTA are:
1. Apo Mechanic Village
2. Byanzhin.
3. Dawaki
4. Dei Dei.
5. Durumi.
6. Dutse.
7. Garki.
8. Garki Village.
9. Gishiri.
10. Gwagwalada.
11. Idu.
12. Jabi.
13. Kado Village.
14. Karmo.
15. Karshi.
16. Karu.
17. Katampe.
18. Ketti Village.
19. Kpaduma.
20. Kabusa.
21. Kpana Village.
22. Kubwa.
23. Lokogoma
24. Lugbe.
25. Mabushi.
26. Mpape.
27. Nyanya.
28. Piya Kasa.
29. Jikwoyi
30. Galadima
