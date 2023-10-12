Abducted Nasarawa varsity students regain freedom

Troops of the Nigerian Army, 117 Battalion, Keffi on Thursday rescued the four female students of the Nasarawa State University.

Gunmen in the early hours of Tuesday abducted the students from their residence in Keffi.

READ ALSO: Police confirms abduction of 4 Nasarawa varsity students

The Commanding Officer of the Battalion, Lt. Col. Auwalu Inuwa, who confirmed the development to journalists in Lafia, listed the students as Rahila Hanya, Josephine Gershon, Rosemary Samuel, and Goodness Samuel.

He said the students were rescued by the troops in the surrounding bushes of Angwan Gauta in Keffi LGA.

“The victims will be reunited with their families after undertaking proper medical examinations,” the army officer added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now