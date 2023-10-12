News
Abducted Nasarawa varsity students regain freedom
Troops of the Nigerian Army, 117 Battalion, Keffi on Thursday rescued the four female students of the Nasarawa State University.
Gunmen in the early hours of Tuesday abducted the students from their residence in Keffi.
READ ALSO: Police confirms abduction of 4 Nasarawa varsity students
The Commanding Officer of the Battalion, Lt. Col. Auwalu Inuwa, who confirmed the development to journalists in Lafia, listed the students as Rahila Hanya, Josephine Gershon, Rosemary Samuel, and Goodness Samuel.
He said the students were rescued by the troops in the surrounding bushes of Angwan Gauta in Keffi LGA.
“The victims will be reunited with their families after undertaking proper medical examinations,” the army officer added.
