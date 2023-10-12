News
PSC promotes Lagos CP, 11 others to AIG rank
The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, and 11 others to the rank of Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIG).
The other CPs promoted to the rank of AIGs are – Ogundele Ayodeji (Niger), Bartholomew Nnamdi Onyeka (Benue), Suleiman Yusuf (Taraba), Effiom Ekot (Jigawa), Longe Patrick (Osun) and CP Rhoda Olofu (PAP Western Ports Lagos).
The rest are – Patrick Edung of the Courses Police Academy Wudil, Kano; Badru Lawal; Deputy Commandant, Police Academy Kano, Godwin Aghaulor; CMDT Police College, Kaduna; Stanley Kanayo-Chukwu Ude; Intelligence and Investigation, Interpol Abuja; and Ndu Anene, Admin Research and Planning Force Headquarters.
The PSC spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, who confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said 19 Deputy Commissioners of Police were promoted to the substantive rank of CPs, 21 Assistant Commissioners of Police to DCPs and 33 Chief Superintendents of Police became ACPs.
The statement read: “The 19 DCPs promoted to CPs are – Shehu Abubakar, Lawal Ayodeji, Shelleng Yusuf, Emmanuel Agene, Alonyenu Iduh, Vungmoh Kwaimo, Danjuma Aboki, Jude Azuka, Dan-Sabo Idi, Ibitoye Olajide and Adamu Isa.
“Others are Usman Hayatu, Christopher Emmanuel, Nwanosike Okocha, Johnson Adenola, Olanrewaju Ishola, Joseph Eribo, Miller Dantawaye and Henry Uche.”
