Full list: IGP redeploys Lagos CP, Owohunwa, 13 other AIGs

The Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, has approved the redeployment of 40 senior officers to commands and formations in the country.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said the affected officers comprised 14 Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) and 26 Commissioners of Police.

The exercise, according to him, was borne out of the IGP’s desire to put in place part a professionally competent, service-driven, rule-of-law-compliant, and people-friendly police force in the country.

Adejobi added the redeployment of the officers followed the approval of the Police Service Commission.

The Lagos State Police Commissioner, Idowu Owohunwa, was among the redeployed AIGS.

Owohunwa was promoted to the rank of AIG last month.

The redeployed AIGs are:

· Ogundele Ayodeji – Zone 7 Abuja

· Patrick Edung – Zone 11 Osogbo

· Badru Lawal – Border Patrol FHQ

· Bartholomew Onyeka – Zone 8 Lokoja

· Suleiman Yusuf – DOPS FHQ

· Idowu Owohunwa – FCID Annex Alagbon Lagos

· Rhoda Olofu – Maritime Lagos

· Ukpo Dunukofia Awka – Zone 13

· Effiom Ekot – ONSA Abuja

· Anene Innocent – CTU FHQ Abuja

· Odema Ojeka – Zone 16, Yenagoa

· Ebong Eyibio – Zone 4, Makurdi

· Adebowale Williams – Zone 17, Akure

· Sahabo Yahaya – Investment FHQ Abuja

In the same vein, the redeployed CPs are:

· George Chuku – Benue

· Ahmed Tijani – Jigawa

· Mamman Shawulu – Niger

· Usman Hayatu – Gombe

· Danjuma Aboki – Imo

· Disu Olatunji Rilwan – Rivers

· Joseph Eribo – Taraba

· Isyaku Mohammed – Osun

· Mohammed Barde – Safer Highways FHQ

· Polycarp Emeka – PPP DLS FHQ

· Shehu Abubakar – Anti-Human Trafficking

· Lawal Ayodeji – Border Patrol

· Emmanuel Agene – Maritime Lagos

· Jude Azuka – Admin Airwing

· Dan Idi – Commandant Police College, Kaduna

· Ibitoye Olajide – Force Provost Marshall

· Adamu Isa – INEC

· Nwanosike Okocha – Procurement DLS FHQ

· Johnson Adenola – PSO to IGP

· Olanrewaju Shola – PAP Western Port, Lagos

· Shelleng Yusuf – Int’l Investigation INTERPOL

· Emmanuel Aina – SEB FCID, Abuja

· Milner Dantawaiye – Info-Tech ICT FHQ, Abuja

· Henry Uche – Director NPF-NCCC

· Vungmoh Kwaimo – DOPS FHQ, Abuja

· Fasuba Olabode – Commandant Police College, Ikeja

